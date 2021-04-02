Shortage of Medicines in Pharmacies as Prices Rise

Shortages have led pharmacies to ration their stocks of blood pressure, heart, and diabetes medication, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

There has been a great shortage of medications in the pharmacies of Damascus in the past two days, leading to a sharp increase in prices. Some medications disappeared entirely from the shelves.

A Sowt Al-Asimah correspondent said that most of the medicines vanished from dozens of pharmacies in Damascus, especially medicines for patients with blood pressure, heart, and diabetes.

Many pharmacies rationed selling medicines although they had small quantities of them inside pharmacies, limiting the sale to only one box.

Drugs were sold at a much higher price than the prices listed on them. Pharmacists justified the price hike by being raised by pharmaceutical factories and distributors.

Imported medicines suddenly disappeared. Damascus had witnessed a similar shortage of medications last year, which then prompted people to go to the black market to obtain their medicines at astronomical prices.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.