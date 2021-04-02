Fatemiyoun Arrest Six Fourth Division Soldiers Including an Officer in Aleppo

A Shiite mercenary group has arrested six regime soldiers near Raqqa, according to Baladi News.

The Fatemiyoun Brigade militias have arrested an officer and five other troops of the regime’s Fourth Division, after setting an ambush on the Aleppo-Raqqa Highway.

The Fatemiyoun Brigade was wearing the regime’s army uniform.

The operation came to avenge group militias who were arrested by the Fourth Division in early March.

They moved the arrested soldiers to one of its headquarters in Maskanah, Aleppo countryside. Tension has risen after the kidnapping in the town.

The Fatemiyoun Brigade is a Shiite mercenaries group that comprises Afghani fighters, under the authorities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

