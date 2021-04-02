Living Conditions Are Deteriorating in Idleb After the Decline of the Turkish Lira

A decline in the Turkish lira has sent basic living costs soaring and living conditions deteriorating in Idleb, according to Etihad Press.

The prices of consumer goods, especially fuel, have jumped in northwestern Syria, after the Turkish lira witnessed a new decline in its value against foreign currencies, as its exchange rate reached more than 8 lira per dollar.

The Watad Petroleum company affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which monopolizes the fuel market in Idleb, raised fuel prices again after the Turkish lira’s value declined, bringing the price of one liter of imported diesel to 6.9 lira, after it was only 5 liras.

Watad also raised the price of one liter of gasoline from 5.50 to 6.30 Turkish liras, and the price of a gas cylinder from 78 liras to 88 liras.

The rise of fuel prices reflected negatively on other prices. Food and supplies such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and other basic goods increased due to the decline in the value of the Turkish lira, which caused a crisis for the entire population of Idleb.

The month of Ramadan is approaching, when the demand for food is usually higher than usual.

The price of a liter of vegetable oil reached 12 Turkish liras, and a kilogram of milk arrived at 6 Turkish liras, a bundle of bread 2.50 lira, a kilogram of lamb meat 50 liras, and a kilogram of rice 9 lira, which caused great resentment among the people of Idleb, in particular the residents of the camps.

Shopkeepers raise the price of their commodities immediately when the exchange rate rises.

Some fuel providers stopped selling fuel when they learned that the prices would rise the following day, to maximize their profit.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.