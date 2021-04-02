Mikdad Discusses With the Iraqi Minister of Immigration the Situation of the Displaced in Both Countries

Iraq and Syria have emphasized the importance of cooperation to realize the return of refugees between countries, writes Al-Watan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal Mekdad met on Thursday with the Iraqi Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Ivan Faiq Jabro. The two ministers discussed ways of joint cooperation between the two countries and the situation of the displaced in both countries.

Mekdad stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship and deepening cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields.

He said that Syria welcomes the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and is taking measures that would help create conditions that would ensure voluntary and safe return, including good living conditions for the returnees.

He added that some Western countries politicize the refugees’ file and continue to impose unilateral coercive measures and don’t encourage refugees to return to their country under false pretexts.

For her part, the Iraqi Minister stressed her country’s determination to cooperate with the Syrian government in order to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqis in Syria and Syrians in Iraq and facilitate all procedures related to this issue.

The two sides agreed on exerting all efforts that encourage refugees to return to their country and continuing communication to remove all obstacles that hinder the safe and voluntary return of the displaced people.

