Kurdish Politician: Syria’s Intra-Kurdish Dialogue To Reach Comprehensive Understandings

Intra-Kurdish dialogue is progressing positively and may reach a comprehensive understanding soon, according to North Press.

On Thursday, a Syrian Kurdish politician said that Kurdish parties in northeast Syria have come a long way in the intra-Kurdish dialogue, that may reach a comprehensive understanding soon.

The spokeswoman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the biggest party of the National Unity bloc, Sama Bakdash told North Press that they “reached key points regarding the political position.”

“We reached understandings regarding the future of Syria, methods to solve the Kurdish issue, dealing with the Syrian opposition, and the Kurdish political position,” Bakdash added.

The dialogue started with an initiative launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi to unify the Kurdish position under American sponsorship following the Turkish military operation on northeastern Syria in October 2019.

“There is one point left regarding the Autonomous Administration; as for the military issue, it relies on the Duhok Agreement,” she said.

She pointed out the reaching of key understandings, “and when we agree on the remaining points, the two parties can reach and sign a comprehensive agreement, of which the Kurdish position stems, that represents the Kurds in international forums.”

In mid-January, US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria David Brownstein met several times with the two parties to the dialogue and “stressed his country’s insistence on the success of the intra-Kurdish dialogue in Syria.”

The US official noted that the two parties that “Kurdish unity in Syria is a strategic goal for his country, and through this dialogue, it tries to involve the Kurds in the political process,” according to Bakdash.

Early in 2021, the US Embassy in Damascus, on its official Facebook website, posted, “The United States supports the ongoing Syrian intra-Kurdish Dialogue and looks forward to its continued progress.”

“These discussions support and complement the broader political process under UNSCR 2254 toward securing a brighter future for all Syrians,” the embassy noted.

The PYD spokeswoman suggested that discussions would resume between the two Kurdish parties in April.

“Despite all the obstacles, we insist on the success of the dialogue,” she stated.

Bakdash called on the parties to discuss the issues on the negotiating table rather than on social media.

