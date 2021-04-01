Contradicted Reports About Lavrov’s Statement on Syrian Elections

Confusion remains around comments made by Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the next general election in Syria, reports The Syrian Observer.

A Syrian news website has published statements attributed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in which he reportedly said that the presidential elections in Syria can only be organized after constitutional reform.

According to reports published by Syrian outlets, Lavrov confirmed during a press interview reported by Russian media while he was in the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, that “the Syrian presidential elections cannot be organized until a new constitution is reached in the country.”

Al-Jazeera published Lavrov’s statement before deleting it later.

However, al-Souria Net quoted Russian Middle East expert Alexey Clibinkov, who tweeted a correction of Lavrov’s statements.

Clibinkov tweeted, what he described as the “correct statement made by Lavrov”.

According to Clibinkov, Lavrov said, “Russia sees that the resolution 2254 does not counteract holding elections in Syria without amending the Syrian constitution or writing a new constitution.”

In his comments on the Syrian complications, Lavrov said in the Valdai Discussion Club that “the conflict in Syria seems to be in an impasse. Continuing this way threatens of the collapse of the Syrian state.”

