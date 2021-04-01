The Opposition National Democratic Front Insists on Convening in Damascus

Opposition group National Democratic Front is set to hold a conference this month in Damascus, writes Al-Modon.

The internal opposition said that the National Democratic Front (NDF) would hold its conference in April.

NDF’s conference was supposed to be held on March 27, but the Syrian government dismantled it by force.

Hasan Abdul-Azim, the Coordinator of the National Coordination Commission (NCC) told al-Modon that they had had indications that the government could hinder the meeting, when they received threats from certain authorities in Damascus, hours before the meeting.

“In the morning, deeds explained words,” he said.

Abdul-Azim said that the attention which the conference has gained was among the reasons why the “regime chose to block it.”

“NDF’s vision and the desire of any parties to join it has alarmed the regime,” Abdul-Aziz added.

He added that the NCC refuses the intended presidential elections and encouraged people to boycott them. These elections, he explained, would cut the path to a political solution according to the international resolutions.

He welcomed the offer of the Chair of the Syrian National Coalition to provide “any assistance possible,” saying NCC is “a partner of the Coalition in the Syrian Negotiations commission.”

