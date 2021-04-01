Foreign Ministry Responds To the “Hypocrisy” of US Secretary of State at the Security Council

In a scolding statement, the Syrian foreign ministry has dismissed debates at the UN security council as “hypocritical,” writes Al-Watan.

The Foreign Ministry said that the debates at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about the “humanitarian situation in Syria” was US-western unprecedented hypocrisy against Syria.

The ministry described US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, as “hypocritical”, when he called for the opening of new corridors for the entry of humanitarian aid to Syria. It said Blinken “has forgotten that his country, which imposes a cruel siege on the Syrian people and prevents them from reaching their resources, is the cause of the suffering of the Syrian people.”

The ministry stressed that the US administration’s statements are different from its actions as it violates UN Charter and the International Law through imposing unilateral coercive measures and politicizing the humanitarian file. The ministry added that the administration had occupied foreign territories, looted their resources and interfered in the domestic issues of UN member states in a blatant violation to their sovereignty.

“The US Administration pretends to interact with the UN and adhere to pluralism, but in fact it is suffering from moral and political double standards. The Secretary of State says that the political solution is the only one for the Syrian crisis. At a time his administration imposes sanctions on the Syrian people , kills the innocents and causes all kinds of deliberate violence, injustice, starvation and impoverishment against the Syrians after the so-called the US-led illegitimate International Coalition had destroyed the Syrian infrastructure of bridges ,factories and hospitals built by the Syrians following Syria’s independence” , the Ministry clarified.

The Foreign Ministry concluded by questioning the US Administration and Blinken whether “the political solution, you are talking about, is morally compatible with your continuous occupation to Syrian lands… Does the political solution you are boasting of come in harmony with plundering the Syrian natural resources of wheat and petroleum that causes difficult livelihood conditions to the Syrian people?”

