Donors Pledge More Than $6 Billion To Tackle Syria’s Crisis

The EU and dozens of donor nations have pledged over 6 billion dollars in aid to Syria, writes Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The European Union, the US and dozens of other nations pledged 6.4 billion dollars in aid Tuesday to help tackle war-ravaged Syria’s deepening humanitarian and economic crises and assist neighbouring countries hosting refugees, coming up short of the 10 billion dollars the UN had hoped for.

The promise of aid came on the final day of an annual conference co-hosted by the United Nations and the EU amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. The conflict in Syria has entered its 11th year with no political solution in sight.

Announcing the total pledge, EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said that besides the grants, financial institutions, and donors offered loans amounting to 7 billion dollars.

“A decade after Syrians peacefully took to the streets asking for freedom, justice and economic perspectives, those demands are still unmet and the country is in chaos,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat.

The EU said it committed to 3.7 billion euros (4.3 billion dollars) for 2021 and beyond, with 1.12 billion euros (1.31 billion dollars) coming from the bloc’s executive arm and 2.6 billion euros (3 billion dollars) from the 27 EU member states.

The global pledges were lower than last year’s total of 7.7 billion dollars. Before the conference, the UN and other aid groups had said they were seeking more than 4 billion dollars for aid to Syria, their biggest appeal yet. Another 5.8 billion dollars were requested for nearly 6 million Syrian refugees who fled their homeland.

A group of 37 aid agencies said they were disappointed.

