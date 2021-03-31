Damascus Governorate Temporarily Reduces Gasoline Quantities by 50% for Private and Public Cars

Gas has been limited in the Damascus governorate after fuel imports have decreased, according to Al-Watan.

The fuel committee in the Damascus governorate decided to reduce the quantities of filling gasoline for private and public sedan cars and taxis by 50 percent due to the decrease in the amount of fuel imported to the governorate.

Deputy Head of the Damascus Governorate’s Executive Office, Dr. Ahmad Nabulsi, stated that the filling of gasoline has been reduced to 20 liters every seven days for private sedan cars and 20 liters every four days for public cars / taxis / and 20 liters for cars that travel to Lebanon and Jordan every 4 days.

Nabulsi indicated that the gas stations will stop providing microbuses with diesel every Friday until further notice, and that municipality buses will be served with the diesel to secure transport service for citizens.

Nabulsi explained that the implementation of the decision begins as of midnight tonight, pointing out that this procedure is temporary until the arrival of oil supplies.

