President Assad, Wife Recover From COVID

Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian first lady have recovered from coronavirus, writes Al-Watan.

The Presidency of the Republic announced on Tuesday that President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad have recovered from coronavirus and returned to work.

News published by the Presidency Page of the Republic on Facebook, mentioned that after the end of the quarantine period and the negative PCR swabs results, Assad and his wife returned starting today to their work normally.

They wish speedy recovery for all patients, the announcement added.

On March 8th, the Presidency of the Republic announced that President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad had been infected with coronavirus but they were in good health.

On a relevant note, President Assad chaired Tuesday the weekly meeting of the Cabinet during which he presented a number of topics related to service issues which concern the citizen in addition to forms of continuous and necessary communication required from the ministries in the interest of the citizen.

Assad said that the set of measures, legislations, and laws recently issued stress the idea that there is nothing impossible and “if we are not able to solve all the problems, we could solve them one at a time.”

President al-Assad added that one of the examples of those measures is the battle of exchange price in which “we have been able to gain achievements that were not previously done,”

“The battles that we carried out have proven that a large part of the exchange price in Syria is nothing but a psychological war, just like any war,” the President said.

“So, in order to face such forms of battles, we have to make people aware that what is going on now regarding the exchange price has the same importance of the military war for the stabilization of the country, like the food security and like many other factors.”

Regarding the problem of the increase of prices, President al-Assad said “We have to deal with this problem decisively… the Trade Ministry must strongly intervene and urgently issue a new law that imposes deterrent penalties.”

On Coronavirus, the President said that the measures which were taken during the last Year were good ones compared to the conditions to which Syria has been going through.

“Therefore, we must continue enlightening citizens that they now bear the biggest responsibility after the state has carried out its duties because without public awareness, without taking preventive measures, we cannot avoid a major crisis in this domain,” President al-Assad said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.