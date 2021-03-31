Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs: Good Discussion With Ilham Ahmad From SDC

A Swedish diplomat and the Syrian Democratic Council president have conducted positive discussions relating to ISIS, reports North Press.

On Monday, the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde had an online meeting with the President of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmad.

“Today, I had a meeting with Ilham Ahmad, leader of the SDC. It was a good conversation, about difficult questions,” Linde tweeted.

Linde emphasized that the “SDC should be included in the talks on Syria’s future.”

“We also talked about the fact that criminal activities connected to the Islamic State (ISIS) should immediately be prosecuted,” she added.

The Swedish Minister pointed out that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) reiterated to repatriate children from the camps in northeastern Syria, noting that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts therefore, focus in particular, on seeking to repatriate orphaned children.”

“We have a close relationship with the AANES, and Sweden has made it possible to support de-radicalization and wishes to co-operate on such issues in the future,” Ann Linde concluded.

For her part, Ilham Ahmad described the meeting as “Successful discussion.”

“We discussed necessity to reach political solution after #Syria10, and to include SDC in international discussions,” she tweeted.

“We appreciate Swedish stance supporting the end of Syrian suffering,” Ilham Ahmad added.

