National Medical Team Supervises Treatment of President Assad and First Lady

Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma are in the recovery phase from COVID-19, writes SANA.

The Presidency of the Republic has announced that President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad are in the recovery phase from coronavirus.

In news published on the Presidency’s Facebook page on Wednesday, it said that nine days after President Assad and his wife were infected with the virus, the laboratory and radiological indicators related to their health conditions are gradually returning to their normal values and are reassuring, according to the national medical team supervising their treatment.

It added that as previously confirmed by the Presidency, Assad and his wife have continued their work during their period of home quarantine and will return to practice their work normally after the end of the quarantine period and after making sure that the PCR test result is negative.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.