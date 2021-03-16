Foreign Ministry: European Union Responsible for Bloodshed, Suffering in Syria

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has claimed that the EU is responsible for bloodshed in Syria, writes Al-Watan.

On Monday, an official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates confirmed that the European Union is responsible for the shedding of Syrian blood and the suffering of the Syrians through its support for terrorism in all its forms and the practice of economic terrorism. The source added that the EU pretends not to be concerned about the Syrians, and is not qualified to play any positive role, noting that the approach that it has been pursuing has proven a failure.

SANA quoted the source as saying that, “the EU issued a statement on Syria, one that is full of inaccuracies and allegations that contradict reality, which confirms that it is still adopting its hostile policies towards Syria.”

The source added, “the EU participates in the aggression against Syria by supporting terrorist groups in various forms. The practice of economic terrorism through unlawful unilateral coercive measures make this institution responsible for the shedding of Syrian blood and the suffering of the living conditions of the Syrians. Therefore, this institution has no right to pretend to be concerned for the Syrians, for it is not qualified to play any positive role as long as it keeps on adopting the same approach that has repeatedly failed.”

According to the source, “the colonial mentality that continues to tickle the fancy of some members of the EU has become a thing of the past. The Syrians who expelled the French occupier from their country will not allow them to return again or interfere in Syrian affairs. The EU must realize that the Syrian national decisions will only be Syrian, par excellence.”

The source added, “as for the conferences organized by the EU on Syria, which bring together many enemies of the Syrian people from hostile countries and terrorists, they come as a continuation of the wrong European approach to dealing with the situation in Syria and its constant attempts to insult the Syrian national sovereignty.”

The source concluded by saying, “the passage of ten years since the unjust war on Syria is an occasion to condemn the hostile policies of the EU, which should extract lessons from the failure of its policies, and use those lessons to come up with another approach based on respect for the sovereignty of Syria and Syrian national interests.”

