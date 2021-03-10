Military Security Arrests 4th Division Officer, South of Damascus

A member of a government’s 4th Division has been arrested on suspicion of dealing narcotics, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

Earlier this week, patrols belonging to the Military Security Branch arrested one of the officers of the 4th Division, who lives in the south of the capital, Damascus, and who was performing his service there.

Exclusive sources told Sowt Al-Asima that joint patrols between the two branches and Patrol 216, and others belonging to the Palestine Branch, arrested a 4th Division officer during a raid campaign targeting a number of drug dealers and those who smuggle other goods.

The sources added that the patrols arrested six people who dealt narcotics, as part of the raid operation, which focused on Beirut Street and the outskirts of the Palestine camp.

The sources pointed out that the arrests targeted the owner of a cigarettes distribution center in the town of Babila, and all the contents of his shop were confiscated, after five kilograms of hashish (pot) and dozens of types of smuggled cigarettes were found, in addition to more than 15,000 counterfeit Dollar bills.

The arrest of the officer came in tandem with the arrest of the owner of the distribution center, during a raid and arrest operation launched by Military Security as soon as it took over the security file for the area, coinciding with the complete withdrawal of the 4th Division from Yarmouk Camp and Al-Hajar al-Aswad.

The 4th Division withdrew the last group of its members from the Yarmouk camp and Al-Hajar al-Aswad areas, south of the capital, last weekend. It handed over the area’s security file to Military Security.

Military Security has set up many checkpoints near the entrances and exits of the two areas, and others were put up in the vicinity of neighborhoods in which some real estate owners obtained security clearances to be. Al-Qadam neighborhood road, which leads to the entrance to Al-Hajar al-Aswad, was opened in order to facilitate the entry of the residents of the Arnaout neighborhood. Al-Qadam road is an alternative to Al-Thalatheen Street, which also leads to Al-Hajar al-Aswad.

According to SY 24, a 4th Division officer was shot dead on Tuesday in the Daraa governorate.

The SY 24 correspondent in Daraa said that “unidentified gunmen shot a lieutenant from the 4th Division while he was on the road between the towns of Al-Muzayrib and Al-Yadudah in the western countryside of the governorate. He died instantly.”

Mohammad Salah al-Mahamid was also shot dead in the town of Nahj in the western countryside of Daraa. Mahamid hails from Daraa, and previously worked with the opposition factions. He took part of the settlement agreement after the regime took control of southern Syria in 2018.

According to the Sowt Al-Asima correspondent, an explosive device went off near the Bilal Al-Habashi Mosque in the city of Al-Sanamayn in the northern countryside of Daraa. There were no injuries.”

Last Thursday, Ahmad Younes Al-Safadi, who hails from the city of Nawa, was killed by gunfire on the Nawa-Dali road in the western countryside of Daraa. According to the correspondent, the target was a soldier in the regime’s army.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.