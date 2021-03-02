No Smart Cards for Palestinians in Syria

Palestinian children will not receive food rations through the Smart Card system, according to Etihad Press.

The Director-General of the General Authority for Palestinian Arab Refugees in Syria Ali Mustafa said that the authorities in charge of the “smart card” are refusing to register Palestinian newborn children and children under the age of 14 — whose families were late to register them — to receive bread, sugar, and rice, given that this violates all Syrian laws and regulations.

Mustafa indicated that any Palestinian refugee registered with the authority is treated as a Syrian citizen based on Law 260.

Mustafa continued, “we contacted all concerned authorities and did not receive any response. We reached out to the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources on Mar. 15, 2020, and we reached out to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor in November 2020 with an official letter, and we sent another letter to the Ministries of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection on Feb. 24, 2021. We only received a response today.

According to Mustafa, the number of Palestinians registered with the authority in Syria is 560,000 refugees, and the number of those affected as a result of the data issued by the authority not being recognized is no less than 50,000.

