White House to Reconsider US Forces in Syria if Trump Wins Election

Former US Ambassador to Damascus Robert Ford stated that the White House will reassess the presence of US forces in Syria if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. Ford noted that a debate will ensue within the administration between those who advocate for withdrawal and those who seek to counter Iran’s influence in the region.

Ford, who was speaking to Al-Sharq Network, emphasized that sanctions on Damascus will persist without a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian crisis. Meanwhile, John Wenzel, a former US Army Special Forces officer, argued that a US withdrawal would benefit Iran and create a power vacuum, exacerbating the humanitarian situation and destabilizing the region.

Wenzel stressed the need for a clear and achievable policy to maintain balance and stability in Syria, warning that withdrawal could have long-term consequences for the region.

