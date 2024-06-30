Turkish Opposition CHP Leader Expresses Willingness to Mediate Between Erdogan and Bashar

Ozgur Ozil, head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the largest opposition party in Turkey, announced his readiness to mediate between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar al-Assad to initiate the path of normalization between Ankara and Damascus.

Ozil told the Turkish channel Halk that he is prepared to go to Syria and meet Assad to open channels of dialogue with Damascus if necessary. He pointed out that there are positive developments in this regard, and the opposition is working to lay the foundation for them.

Ozil called on his country’s government to communicate only with the Syrian state and avoid communicating with other parties, such as the Syrian opposition. He emphasized that Turkey must urgently address its status as a refugee warehouse, stressing that he will do everything necessary for the return of Syrians.

“If funds are needed for this work, I will find those funds from the European Union,” he said, noting that the Republican People’s Party is working on the issue of repatriating Syrian refugees and has a very important meeting on this matter in the coming days.

Ömer Önhon, the former Turkish ambassador to Damascus, has previously noted that Turkey, which has regional influence, has abandoned the idea of a “Syria without Assad.” Turkey is now seeking to establish a cooperative relationship with Damascus, following Turkish President Erdogan’s statements about the possibility of restoring relations with Assad.

Önhon said in an article published by Al-Majalla magazine that the intensity of the disagreement between Damascus and Ankara has subsided. “Erdogan has stated that he is open to opportunities to restore relations with Syria and its president, and a day before, Assad expressed his openness to initiatives related to the relationship with Turkey.”

