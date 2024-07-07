Syria Expresses Solidarity with Indian Government and People After Stampede Incident

Syria expressed its solidarity with the Indian people following the tragic stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh, extending its deepest condolences to the Indian government, people, and families of the victims.

“We followed with great sadness and sorrow the unfortunate stampede that occurred during a religious event in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in more than 120 deaths and dozens of injuries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ministry added that the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the Government and people of the friendly Republic of India and to the families of the victims for this disastrous incident. It affirms its solidarity and support for the Indian people in this painful tragedy and wishes a speedy recovery for the wounded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.