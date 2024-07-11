Syria Denies Coordination with Turkish Party to Visit Damascus

An informed source in Damascus, in an exclusive statement to Al-Watan, categorically denied the validity of reports claiming that Syria had granted approval for the Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party to host its leader, Ozgur Ozel.

The source refuted Ankara’s announcement, conveyed by Burhanettin Bulut, the deputy leader of the Republican People’s Party, Ozgur Ozel. Bulut had mentioned receiving Syrian approval for a potential meeting between President Bashar al-Assad and Ozel in Damascus, asserting that Ozal would visit “once conditions permit.” This statement was made during an interview with the Turkish news channel HalkTV.

According to the Damascus source speaking to Al-Watan, there has been no communication whatsoever with any Turkish political party, be it loyal or opposition.

Earlier, Ozel, leader of the Republican People’s Party, had suggested the possibility of mediating between President Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ozel indicated that persuading the Syrian side to engage in dialogue with Turkey must precede any mediation efforts, suggesting that this role hinges on Erdogan’s intentions and actions towards the reconciliation efforts he has discussed on several occasions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.