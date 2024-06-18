Hemeimeem Base: Turkish-Syrian Meeting under Russian Auspices

The Turkish newspaper Aydinlak reported on a recent meeting at the Russian Hmeimim air base on the Syrian coast, where military delegations from Turkey and the Syrian regime convened under Moscow’s mediation.

The newspaper disclosed that a Turkish military delegation met with their Syrian counterparts at Hemimeem base, situated southeast of the Lattakia governorate. The meeting primarily focused on developments in the Idlib governorate.

Sources close to the Syrian regime informed the newspaper that negotiations between Turkey and Syria have resumed following a period of suspension.

Furthermore, Aydinlak noted that the meeting occurred shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s discussion with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This gathering marked the first of its kind on Syrian soil.

Highlighting a strengthening Turkish-Syrian relationship, the newspaper mentioned plans for future meetings between the delegations in Baghdad, Iraq, although no specific date has been set.

