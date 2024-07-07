Davutoglu: Erdogan’s Statements will be Reflected on Administration of Northern Syria

In light of the challenges facing Turkey, former Turkish Prime Minister and current Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoglu emphasized the necessity of taking clear and explicit measures to address the refugee issue, which has become a major societal concern. He highlighted that this issue extends beyond the problem of refugees, considering it a provocation aimed at destabilizing the country.

In this context, the official warned that Turkey must maintain its commitment to protecting human dignity and defending democratic and human rights against all forms of ethnic, sectarian, and religious discrimination. He also called for the adoption of a unitary and comprehensive policy instead of a divisive and exclusionary one.

Regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements about the possibility of reconnecting with Assad, these statements elicited a wave of reactions. Davutoglu noted that hundreds of thousands of people who have fled Assad’s oppression live in areas controlled by Turkey, and it is natural for them to fear that Turkey will sacrifice them, making those areas more challenging to manage.

The official stressed the importance of anticipating potential reactions before taking any steps, emphasizing that Turkey must remain committed to protecting human rights and defending human dignity in light of the current challenges.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.