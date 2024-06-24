Damascus Denies News of Syrian-Turkish Security Meetings

Speculation surrounding the forthcoming steps to activate mediation for normalizing relations between Damascus and Ankara has persisted since Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad’s statement at a joint press conference with Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani. According to sources contacted by Al-Watan, Syrian officials have refrained from responding to recent Turkish media reports, consistent with Damascus’ policy of not engaging directly with press speculations. The sources reaffirmed Syria’s unchanged stance on conditions for reconciliation with Ankara, particularly regarding the withdrawal from Syrian territory and the classification of armed groups in northeastern regions like Jabhat al-Nusra as terrorists.

Sources disclosed ongoing efforts to advance the “reconciliation” process between Syria and Turkey, highlighting Baghdad’s involvement supported by Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and Iran, with tacit approval from the United States. The initiative aims to launch technical-level preparations soon, potentially leading to higher-level meetings if conditions permit.

Refuting claims of recent security or military meetings at the Hemeimeem base between Syrian and Turkish officials, the sources emphasized Syria’s firm stance on any dialogue or negotiations with Turkey. They underscored that Ankara’s announcement of its intent to withdraw from occupied territories, as stated by Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, is a prerequisite for any normalization efforts between the two countries.

