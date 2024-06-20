Former Czech Ambassador to Syria, Eva Filippi, emphasized that the Western sanctions imposed on Syria, affecting entire sectors, are causing significant suffering to the Syrian people and should be lifted.

In an interview with Czech radio Universal, Filippi stated, “It is imperative to restore diplomatic and economic relations with Syria and to actively support its reconstruction efforts to improve the population’s conditions.”

Filippi highlighted that enhancing the situation in Syria is in the interest of both Europe and the region, underscoring that “Syrians are dissatisfied with Europe’s approach, as it has contributed, alongside the United States, to the destabilization of their country.”

