Arab Contact Committee to Meet in Baghdad Soon

The Arab Contact Committee will hold a meeting in Baghdad soon, following intense diplomatic efforts to overcome obstacles, diplomatic sources informed Al-Watan.

The committee, consisting of foreign ministers from Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and the Arab League Secretary-General, aims to resolve the Syrian crisis through a “step-by-step” approach.

The meeting was previously postponed due to conflicts with the Arab summit schedule. However, all parties have now agreed on a new date, which will be announced soon.

The committee’s agenda includes discussing the implementation of the “Step-by-Step” initiative and the results of recent contacts and visits. The meeting is significant, as it shows Arab countries’ insistence on finding a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis.

Additionally, Baghdad will host a regional conference for interior ministers this month, with participants from Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, and Turkey, among others. The conference aims to enhance coordination and combat drug control issues in the region.

Iraq has been playing a notable diplomatic role in Syrian issues, including facilitating Arab rapprochement with Damascus and Syrian-Turkish rapprochement. A Syrian-Turkish meeting is expected to take place in Baghdad soon, with Iraq acting as a mediator between the two countries.

