Additional Items Included in the State Department’s Syria Budget

The US Coalition for Syria announced that it has successfully incorporated three new provisions into the budgets of the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development.

Mohammed Ghanem, the official overseeing political planning for the US coalition for Syria, revealed on Wednesday, June 26, via his X platform account that the first provision prohibits Bashar al-Assad or his family members from benefiting from any US-funded allocations, even indirectly.

“While the US government does not directly fund the Syrian regime, portions of the money routed through the United Nations and other entities often find their way to the regime or its affiliates through indirect channels,” Ghanem explained.

The second provision includes a $15 million grant to the White Helmets, following US administration announcements of cuts to international humanitarian programs, Ghanem noted.

He highlighted that the third provision designates northwestern Syria as a “disaster area,” qualifying it for special funding under the label of “restoring stability.” This funding will cover initiatives such as school and university rehabilitation, teacher salaries, road and bridge construction, and infrastructure repairs.

Ghanem anticipates a vote on these provisions and the budget draft in the US House of Representatives on Thursday, expressing confidence in its passage and subsequent advancement to the Senate.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.