UAE Launches Multifaceted Training Project to Empower Syrian Women

The UAE Aid Coordination Office in Syria has inaugurated a project aimed at empowering Syrian women, the pro-government al-Baath reports.

Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiative, the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Syria has inaugurated a project aimed at empowering Syrian women. This initiative focuses on establishing and equipping training centers in various professions, including tailoring, hairdressing, cooking, and various handicrafts. The objective is to enable Syrian women to secure stable sources of income, thereby facilitating their integration into the workforce and contributing to the economy.

The project’s initial phase, realized in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the Syrian Development Trust, and several charitable organizations, has involved launching multiple training centers for sewing in Damascus and its surrounding areas. This effort is part of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation” initiative.

These centers are fully equipped with necessary resources such as sewing machines, tables, tools, and fabrics. The comprehensive plan aims to provide intensive training in sewing and clothing design, supervised by specialized trainers. The UAE Aid Coordination Office has also committed to distributing sewing machines and other equipment to distinguished female graduates.

Mr. Khaled Khalifa Al-Salis, Director of the UAE Aid Coordination Office, stated in an interview with SANA that the office is dedicated to continuing its humanitarian and developmental projects in support of the Syrian people. He highlighted that the project, offering training in various professions, marks the beginning of a series of developmental and production initiatives. These projects are specifically aimed at aiding the most impoverished sections of society, with the ultimate goal of enabling Syrian families to establish a consistent and reliable income source.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.