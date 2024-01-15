Five Refugees Die While Crossing the English Channel

This incident marks the first reported migrant death in the English Channel in 2024.

Five migrants lost their lives on Sunday while attempting to reach the Wimereux ship due to issues with their boat while crossing the English Channel from northern France to Britain.

France 24 reported that the French maritime authority confirmed four migrant deaths overnight, with the fifth person discovered dead late on Sunday morning. A coast patrol boat conducted the rescue operation and recovered the bodies, according to the agency.

Among them are Syrians

In a statement from the head of relief operations, Nicolas Leclet, it was reported that at least four young men of Syrian or Iraqi nationality lost their lives, as stated by the French newspaper La Voix du Nord.

Deputy governor of the city of Boulogne, Patrick Levreno, was quoted by the French newspaper, revealing that 72 migrants were rescued, among them one individual in critical health condition who was urgently transported to the l’Olonnais hospital by ambulance.

The newspaper reported that French border police detained two migrants for questioning. Meanwhile, local pages and members of social media groups expressed grief over the loss of four young men from the cities of Nawa and Sheikh Miskin in the countryside of Daraa. They tragically died during their asylum journey from France to Britain.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, near the coastal village of Wimereux, north of Boulogne. However, there are no further details available about the deceased.

