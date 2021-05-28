Higher Judicial Committee for Elections: Ballot Boxes Closed, Sorting of Ballots Begin

Ballot boxes in Syria have closed, and the sorting process has begun, writes SANA.

The Higher Judicial Committee for Elections announced the closing of all ballot boxes at polling stations in the election of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement to SANA, the committee said that the sub-committees of the polling stations have begun sorting ballots in the presence of mass media and the candidates’ agents.

It thanked the Syrian people for their commitment to the constitution and the law while performing their duties and their right to vote without any legal breach recorded in all polling stations.

Yesterday, the Higher Judicial Committee extended the duration of the elections for five extra hours in all polling stations in light of the large turnout to the ballot boxes.

In a statement to SANA, the committee said that in light of the large turnout to the ballot boxes, and upon reference of all judicial sub-committees, the Higher Committee decided to extend the duration of the election for five hours until 12.00 midnight.

Sousan

Meanwhile, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Ayman Sousan met on Thursday with a Russian mass media delegation visiting Damascus to cover the presidential election, on the duties of the presidential entitlement due to the constitutional meanings of the Syrians participation in the election process. Also discussed was adherence to sovereignty and independent national decision and rejection of any form of dependency, guardianship, and interference in their country’s affairs.

He indicated that the completion of the presidential entitlement constitutes a starting point to enhance field achievements that have been achieved, on top of which the continuing battle against terrorism, ending the two US and Turkish occupations to the Syrian territories, strengthening the production process, and improving the economic condition to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

On the Syrian-Arab relations, he stressed that Syria is open to any positive and serious initiative, noting that the Arab League should express the aspirations of the Arab peoples and defend the interests of the Arab Nation.

Golan Heights

Citizens in the occupied Golan organized a car rally on Wednesday that toured various occupied towns in support of the constitutional entitlement and in the assertion of their adherence to the Syrian Arab identity and their homeland, pointing out that they are an integral part of the Syrian Arab Republic and stand by the president elected by the Syrians.

They stressed that holding the election within its constitutional deadline as an application to the principle of sovereignty represents, after ten years of the hostile war, a sign of recovery and victory over the aggression.

