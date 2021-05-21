Syria’s Most Prominent Opposition Figures Speak in Solidarity with Palestinian Uprising

Syrian opposition figures such as Riad Hijab, Moaz al-Khatib, and Burhan Ghalioun are supporting the Palestinians in their struggle against Israel, the Thiqa news agency says

Syrian opposition figures have declared their solidarity with the Palestinian youth, who “through this uprising, has written a new chapter in the epic story of their heroic resistance of the occupation and their quest to obtain their deserved rights including, first and foremost, the right to self-determination in their land,” according to a statement signed by various personalities including Riad Hijab, Moaz al-Khatib, and Burhan Ghalioun.

They said that the Palestinian popular resistance won this confrontation. The movement’s strategic gamble has proved that it is a force to be reckoned with, despite Israel continuing to retaliate indiscriminately against civilians, public buildings, and infrastructure in besieged Gaza, they added.

The statement also read that “this unequal confrontation has exposed the racist foundation of the current Israeli regime. The clashes have debunked the fateful “deal of the century,” while also highlighting the absurdity of relying on international diplomacy and cooperation with the occupying power to find a solution that achieves basic Palestinian rights.”

The signatories said that the confrontation in Palestine “exposed the resistance’s pretenders and their sectarian militias, who used the slogan of Palestinian liberation to justify conspiring against the Syrian people’s revolution. They have participated in a genocidal war, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people and displacing millions, all in order to defend a minor dictator and serve Iran’s expansionist objectives.”

The statement noted that Syrians and Palestinians are fighting the same battle, despite different names and locations. They both have a common enemy: the enemy of peace, rights, freedom, justice, and human dignity.

“The brutal bombing of the world’s largest refugee camp, Gaza, is nothing like the continued, mad destruction of Syrian cities over years, at the hands of a tyrant,” the statement read.

The statement’s signatories felt that this national uprising confirmed several facts. First, the unity of national groups is a prerequisite for making progress in the struggle for lasting freedom in all locations. Further, unequal military power does not eliminate the power to resist and achieve political and strategic gains on the road to victory.

The confrontation also demonstrated that the superiority of a revolutionary movement lies not in the strength of their weapons, but in the willpower of that movement’s fighters and their unwavering belief in the justice of their cause. These movements can still mobilize, organize, and continue to hope, no matter the circumstances and challenges they might face. The confrontation shows that no force can forever overcome a people’s desire to hold onto their land and continue believing in their rights to freedom and survival.

The statement also stressed, however, that the confrontation illustrated “the mistake of betting on UN organizations to stop the bleeding and reduce the power of domination and occupation; instead, this event shed light on the international community’s paralysis.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.