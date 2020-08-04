Youtube
Syria: ‘economic crisis is deepening poverty & increasing humanitarian need’ – UN Humanitarian Chief
United Nations, Tuesday August 4th, 2020
Syria’s Female Guerilla Fighters (War Documentary) | Real Stories
Real Stories, Wednesday July 22nd, 2020
UN authorizes aid deliveries to Syria for one year
DW News, Friday July 17th, 2020
Turkish lira becomes the currency of choice in northern Syria
, Thursday June 25th, 2020
Syrian President Assad’s torturers on trial in Germany
DW News, Friday June 12th, 2020