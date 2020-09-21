Foreign Ministry: Government of the Netherlands Is the Last One Who Has the Right To Talk About the Human Rights

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has lambasted the Netherlands for their use of the International Court of Justice, while also funding armed groups writes SANA.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the government of the Netherlands, which was content to play the role of the low subordinate to the US, persists to use the International Court of Justice in The Hague to serve the agendas of its American political master and use it as a platform to exceed the UN and international law.

“The government of the Netherlands is the last one who has the right to talk about the human rights and the protection of civilians after its big scandal, before public opinion and the tax-payers, as it supports and finances armed organizations in Syria which are classified by the Netherlands Public Prosecution as terrorist organizations,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Saturday.

The source added that the stance of the Netherlands is nothing but a maneuver to camouflage the scandals of that regime and a desperate attempt to get what it couldn’t through its support for terrorist organizations in Syria.

The source added that government of the Syrian Arab Republic reserves the right to bring to justice everyone who has been involved in supporting terrorism in Syria and holds countries partner in the shedding of Syrian blood, both governments and individuals, fully responsible for the blood of the civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in addition to the looting of the resources of the Syrian people.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.