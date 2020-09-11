Kurdish Leader Accuses PKK of Delaying Agreement Between Kurds of Syria

The Syrian Democratic Council and the Kurdish National Council look set to make a deal, despite accusations that the PKK sought to disrupt the process writes Basnews.

A member of the Kurdish National Council in Syria confirmed yesterday that the dialogues with the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) are ongoing, indicating that had it not been for the interference of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the two parties would have reached a final agreement a long time ago.

Imad Berho said, “The dialogues between the Kurdish National Council and SDC are continuing under American auspices, and it is likely that the two parties will reach a final agreement during the upcoming round of negotiations, which would constitute a great gain for our people.”

He added, “On the SDC side, it is clear that there are parties linked to PKK who are putting obstacles in the way of the negotiations, and had it not been for these interferences the two parties would have reached a final agreement a long time ago,” adding that, “despite this reality, progress has been made, for the two sides are serious about reaching an agreement on contentious points.”

The Kurdish leader explained that the final agreement between the Kurdish National Council and SDC will include the political, military, and administrative aspects.

The National Council and the Kurdish unity parties had issued a joint statement on Jun. 17, 2020, announcing the achievement of a “common, binding, and joint political vision.”

