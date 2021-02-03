Demobilization of New Batch of Army Personnel

A batch of officers and other military personnel have been demobilized by the Ministry of Defense, reports Al-Watan.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense started implementing a decision to dismiss a batch of reserve officers, class officers, and reserve personnel.

The Ministry of Defense had issued two administrative orders last November, to be implemented as of February 1, along with a series of conditions including demobilizations.

The decision affects:

Retained officers and those enrolled in reserve service, who have served for two years or more until Jan. 1, 2021.

Physicians specialized in medical services management, who have served for two years or more, were released and their services have been dispensed with.

Retained officers and individuals enrolled in reserve service, whose actual reserve service is at least seven and a half years as Jan. 1, 2021.

Officers and individuals enrolled in reserve service who were born in 1982 and who served for two years or more. Those who were born in 1982 will be released as soon as they complete two years of reserve service.

