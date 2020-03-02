New Attack Hits Moadamyet al-Sham Station and the Fourth Launches Major Arrest Campaign

After an attack on a security checkpoint, by unknown assailants, security forces launched an arrest campaign, taking those they suspect of the attack writes Sowt al-Asima.

On Wednesday evening, unknown assailants attacked a security station on the outskirts of Moadamyet al-Sham in the western Damascus countryside with hand grenades, in an attack that was the second of its kind this month.

Sowt al-Asima sources said that a blast was heard around the city at 10pm, saying that it resulted from hand grenades thrown by unknown figures at a station of the Fourth Division on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The sources added that the city witnessed a major deployment of Fourth Division fighters, especially in the area around the station, adding that the Daraa al-Asima (Shield of the Capital) militia carried out patrols with the Fourth Division members in various parts of the city.

The sources said that the joint patrols arrested young men from among the city’s residents on suspicions that they had carried out the attack on the station.

The sources said that the Fourth Division patrols launched a campaign of raids in the city of Moadamyet al-Sham in which they arrested five city residents, including in front of one of the mosques, and that the campaign was still ongoing.

The same station on Feb. 16, 2020, saw an attack with hand grenades which wounded at least one of its fighters while the attackers were able to escape without being identified.

Assailants also at the end of October attack a house of a reconciliations coordinator in the city of Moadamyet al-Sham, Mohamed Rajab, with hand grenades, which at the time only caused material damage. The attackers were able to escape amid a security mobilization in the area immediately after the blast.

The Daraa al-Asima militia arrested a young man who was trying to throw a hand grenade at the main entrance to the city on the day after the attack that hit the reconciliations coordinator’s house.

During 2019, the Sowt al-Asima team documented strikes on more than 15 targets, including military points and Syrian regime checkpoints as well as commanders in local militias, as well as targeting prominent regime agents in Damascus and its countryside.

In addition, members of the State Security branch in Damascus are stationed at the end of the al-Fahameh tunnel in new checkpoints and on the road from the Aisha River road toward al-Baramkeh.

Sowt al-Asima’s correspondent in Damascus said that regime intelligence had put up a new checkpoint affiliated with the State Security station at the al-Ghawas checkpoint after the recent blast which hit the capital.

The correspondent said that there were explosive detection devices activated at the checkpoint and that all civilian and military vehicles were forced to pass through it.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.