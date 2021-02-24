Factions Prevent Locals From Crossing Trunbeh Corridor in Saraqeb

Local opposition groups are blocking families from returning to their homes in government-controlled areas, writes SANA.

Terrorist organizations have continued to prevent families from heading towards the Trunbeh corridor in the Saraqib area corridor which was opened by the Idleb governorate in cooperation with units of the Syrian Arab Army.

Idleb Governor Mohammad Natouf told SANA in a statement on Tuesday that the terrorist groups continue to prevent the locals from heading towards the corridor by setting up dozens of barriers alongside the M4 highway, asserting that there are tens of citizens who are waiting on the corridor for their families to leave.

The governor pointed out that there are more than 3,000 high school students and about 3,300 basic education students who live in the areas controlled by the terrorist groups and who wish to take their exams in the exam centers affiliated with the Ministry of Education.

The governor stressed that emergency and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams continue to exist on the corridor for 24-hour and are ready to provide immediate assistance to the families willing to return to their homeland.

In the same context, a SANA reporter said that the terrorist groups fired several waves of 23mm shells from their positions in al-Nairab towards Saraqeb city to terrify the civilians and prevent them from heading towards the humanitarian corridor.

Idleb governorate, in cooperation with Units of the Syrian Arab Army, opened Saraqeb humanitarian corridor to receive the locals willing to leave the areas controlled by the terrorist organizations to their villages and town which have been liberated from terrorism.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.