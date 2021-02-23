HTS Denies Regime Claims Regarding Idleb Humanitarian Crossing 

Opposition militia HTS has denied the opening of a so-called “corridor” for residents of Idleb to return to government-held regions, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

On Monday, Taqi al-Din Omar, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) media relations manager, denied to Zaman Al-Wasl the recent allegations that the Bashar al-Assad regime has been propagating over the past days about the opening of a crossing in the Saraqib area to evacuate residents.

Omar pointed out that “the militias of the Russian occupation are used to weaving a web of lies about the Syrian revolution, and sought, with full force, to mislead local and international public opinion by claiming that the Syrian people have accepted Russia and moved from the areas of the revolution to the regions [under Russian control].” He pointed out that “facts deny this claim and the situation in the areas of the criminal regime and the Russian occupier proves that, where the economic and social crises and insecurity are phenomena that cannot be neglected anymore, which has pushed thousands of people to flee the hell of militias and leave Syria.”

Omar explained that “the occupied areas after the last battle, in Hama, Idleb and Aleppo, are empty areas, whose original inhabitants refuse to return to them until they are liberated again.”

The Governor of Idleb, Mohammad Nattouf, who is affiliated with the regime, claimed in a statement published by pro-government media agencies a few days ago, that “the governorate has completed all its preparations to receive the residents on Monday, through the humanitarian crossing in Saraqib, in addition to securing the necessary medical and emergency needs, food and water, and temporary residences, before transferring the residents to their homes in the liberated villages,” he said.

The Zaman Al-Wasl correspondent in Idleb confirmed that this morning, the regime forces opened the crossing that they have been promoting in the city of Saraqib, east of Idleb, noting that “no civilians could be seen on the road towards the crossing.”

