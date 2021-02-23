A Child Dies in the SDF-Controlled Al-Howl Camp in Hassakeh Due To Absence of Healthcare

Poor healthcare and other services have led to the death of a child in al-Howl camp in Hassakeh, writes SANA.

A child died on Monday due to the lack of healthcare at the al-Howl camp in the east of Hassakeh where the US occupation forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) separatist militia hold thousands of people within tragic humanitarian circumstances, local sources told SANA reporter.

Residents of the al-Howl camp, which is controlled by the SDF militia, suffer from the absence of all services, including healthcare, that leads to the death of dozens of residents — most of them children — over the past months.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.