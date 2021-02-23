US-Backed Militants Steal 140,000 Barrels per Day of Syrian Oil in Hassakeh

US-backed SDF steals 140,000 barrels of crude oil every day, writes Al-Masdar.

Militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is supported by Washington, stole 140,000 barrels of crude oil on a daily basis from oil fields in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh, according to a report.

Ghassan Halim Khalil, Governor of Hassakeh, announced the grim news in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday, adding that the SDF militants are plundering Syrian oil in various ways, all with the participation and support of American forces deployed to the region.

He stressed that precise intelligence received show that US-backed militants used tanker trucks from the Taramish area in Tigris and al-Malikiyah to smuggle the Syrian oil to neighboring Iraq.

Khalil further noted that many tanker trucks pass through the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing into Iraq every day, adding that the SDF militants also regularly send mounts of stolen oil to their controlled-areas in Syria.

The Syrian governor also revealed that the US forces had ordered the SDF militants not to allow the Damascus-controlled areas to receive oil.

Khalil said that while the Syrian people suffer from the cold weather and hunger, these US-supported militants plunder Syria’s national oil resource.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.