President Al-Assad Issues A Law On Raising Industrial Bank Capital To 14 Billion Syrian Pounds

Assad plans to raise the Industrial Bank’s capital to 14 billion Syrian pounds, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday issued Law No. 7 for the year 2021 on raising the capital of the Industrial Bank to 14 billion Syrian pounds with the aim of improving its financing capabilities in granting the required funding for industrial projects in a way that meets the requirements of the current Syrian situation.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.