Jaafari, Iranian Delegation Discuss Means To Enhance Academic Exchange

Syria and Iran plan to promote academic exchange between the two countries, according to SANA.

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Bashar al-Jaafari received on Tuesday a delegation of political science professors at Iranian universities.

During the meeting, al-Jaafari underlined the importance of academic exchange between Syrian and Iranian universities, and the use of culture and literature in service of diplomacy and political work.

He also highlighted the importance of popular diplomacy in conveying a true image to the public opinion on the situations in the two countries.

Members of the Iranian delegation, for their part, affirmed the importance of the visit in enhancing academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

