ISIS Beheads Man in Al-Shuhayl 

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an unidentified beheaded man found in Deir-ez-Zor, writes Baladi News.

The Islamic State (ISIS) killed a person by beheading him and leaving his head in front of the municipality of Al-Shuhayl in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). According to local sources from Deir-ez-Zor, an unidentified, beheaded person was found near the Al-Shuhayl municipality building on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing through a piece of paper that was left near the severed head, on which it was written that the murdered man was a collaborator with the regime and had fought ISIS in the past.

The activity of ISIS has increased significantly in the recent period in the areas controlled by SDF forces, despite the security campaigns carried out by SDF, which did not succeed in limiting the attacks and operations of the Islamic State.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.