Assad Regime Forces Restricted in YPG Terror Areas

A new agreement between Kurdish forces and Russia will restrict the movement of regime forces in northeastern Syria, writes Anadolu News Agency.

The People’s Protection Units (YPG) group and Russia have reached an agreement following a series of meetings to restrict the movement of the Assad regime forces in the Syrian cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli, local sources told Anadolu News Agency on Thursday.

According to the sources, regime forces will only be able to move within the two cities if accompanied by members of the YPG group.

The agreement comes after heightened tensions between regime forces and members of the terrorist group in the region since early January, marred by mutual arrests, and a siege by the YPG on regime forces. These events prompted a Russian intervention.

Local sources confirmed to Anadolu News Agency the regime’s dissatisfaction with the agreement to restrict its movements in the two cities while also citing its inability to violate the agreement since it was brokered by Russia.

