Lavrov, Guterres Discuss Means of Reaching Political Solution To Crisis in Syria

The Russian Foreign Minister and UN Secretary-General have reiterated the need for humanitarian aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, reports SANA.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, discussed on Tuesday with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, means of realizing a political solution to the Syrian crisis and removing unilateral economic sanctions to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Sputnik News quoted a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry saying that the two sides discussed, over a phone call, current international issues — namely reaching a solution to the crisis in Syria.

The statement added that both sides underlined the need to increase international humanitarian aid without politicization or preconditions in addition to taking measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It pointed out that Lavrov stressed the importance of responding to Guterres’ call to suspend and ease the unilateral sanctions.

