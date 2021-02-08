What Happened Over the Weekend

Syrian Airlines has announced running a Damascus-Doha-Damascus flight on Feb. 10, 2021. SANA reported that the flight will depart from Damascus at 00:10 a.m. and arrive in Doha at 03:45 a.m. It will then return to Damascus, leaving at 05:15 a.m. and landing at 07:05 a.m. Customers interested in booking a seat on the flight are requested to visit the offices of Syrian Airlines starting Sunday.

Two Syrian army forces, including an officer, were killed Friday evening in an attack by unknown assailants on an army outpost in the town of Talbiseh, in the northern countryside of Homs, according to activists, Zaman Al-Wasl reported.

The Russian army conducted searches in a cemetery near the Yarmouk camp for Palestinian refugees in Syria, in an attempt to find the remains of two Israeli soldiers who went missing 39 years ago during the Lebanese civil war, The Times of Israel reported. The Hebrew daily, citing Syrian media reports, named the two soldiers as Tzvi Feldman and Yehuda Katzwent. They went missing during the battle of Sultan Yacoub in 1982, along with Zachary Baumel, whose remains were recovered and returned to Israel in 2019. In 2019, Tel Aviv received the remains of Baumel, who was killed in the same battle with the Syrian army near the village of Sultan Yacoub in Bekaa Valley in Lebanon near the Syrian border.

On Sunday, Former President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) Masoud Barzani received the Sheikh of the Arab Shammar tribe in Syria, Hamidi Daham al-Hadi, at his headquarters in Salah al-Din, according to a statement published by Barzani’s headquarters. According to North Press , the two sides discussed Kurdish-Arab relations, and emphasized strengthening relations and brotherhood between Kurds, Arabs, and other communities in Syria in general and Syria’s Jazira region in particular, the statement added. They exchanged views about the war in Syria, also discussing the Syrian situation and stressing the friendship and historical brotherhood between them.