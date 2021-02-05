Russia, China: Syria Abides by Its Obligations Towards OPCW

Regime allies Russia and China continue to claim that Syria is respecting the UN’s chemical weapons probe, reports the Syria Times.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has stressed that Syria has abided by all its obligations towards the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN, despite pressures and accusations against it.

His remarks were made during a session held via video by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Syria on Thursday.

He added that the formulation of a biased draft resolution against Syria, expected next April, by the OPCW’s member states will pose a real threat as it will undermine the authority of the organization and the UNSC that is responsible for the implementation of Resolution 2118.

In this context, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister and Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, denounced yesterday the insistence of some Western countries to use the OPCW and the so-called “chemical file” as a weapon in the war imposed on Syria and as political blackmail to serve their agendas in Syria and the region.

China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Geng Shuang has affirmed that the investigations into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria should “respect the facts.”

“The OPCW’s probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons should be carried out strictly within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention and should adhere to the principles of independence, impartiality, objectivity and respect for facts and science,” Xinhua news agency quoted Geng as saying during a UNSC session via video yesterday.

“We hope that Security Council members will also reach consensus on these principles as they are the basis for in-depth discussions and mutual trust,” he added.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.