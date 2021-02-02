Russian and Turkish Forces Conduct Joint Patrol in Syria’s Kobani

Russian and Turkish forces have conducted their 42nd joint patrol around the Kobani region in northern Syria, reports North Press.

On Monday, Russian military police conducted a joint patrol with Turkish forces in the western countryside of Kobani, the 42nd joint patrol between the two forces in the Kobani region.

The patrol, consisting of eight Russian and Turkish military vehicles, set off from the village of Ashmah, 20 km to the west of Kobani.

The patrol passed through the villages of Sharikhli Fawqani, Jibnah, Bayadiyah, Zawr Maghar, Shuyukh Fawqani, Jubb al-Faraj, Binder, Qara Quyu, Qawlah, and Sosan, to the checkpoint of the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) near the radio station to the west of Kobani.

The patrol then returned west, passing through the villages of Siftik, Boban, Horhori, Dayik Madash, Qiranah, and Sharikhli Fawqani before the Turkish vehicles entered a gate near the village of Ashmah, while the Russian vehicles returned to their center in the radio area west of Kobani.

Russian and Turkish forces conducted the 41st joint patrol in the western countryside of Kobani on Jan. 18, 2021.

