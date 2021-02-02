US Kidnaps Three Civilians, Sends Convoy of Weapons, Logistical Aid To Deir-Ez-Zor

US forces have kidnapped three civilians and sent logistical aid to Conoco oilfield, northeast of Deir-ez-Zor, writes SANA.

US occupation forces have carried out an airdrop in al-Baghouz town, east of Deir-ez-Zor and kidnapped three civilians.

Local sources told SANA that US forces carried out a helicopter airdrop Monday on the outskirts of al-Baghouz town near Deir-ez-Zor, during which they kidnapped three civilians and took them to an unknown destination.

In recent years, the US occupation forces have carried out similar airdrops, which were later found to be a cover for transporting their agents from the Islamic State terrorist organization in the countryside of Hassakeh and Deir-ez-Zor to their bases in Iraqi territory.

Moreover, the US occupation forces have sent weapons and logistic materials to Conoco oilfield, northeast of Deir-ez-Zor, with the aim of reinforcing its military base in that region.

Local sources told SANA that a convoy consisting of several vehicles and trucks loaded with weapons and logistical aid affiliated to the US occupation forces entered the Conoco oilfield in Deir-ez-Zor’s northeastern countryside, which they turned into a military base to reinforce their presence and to plunder the Syrian wealth.

The sources pointed out that a few weeks ago, the US occupation forces increased their reinforcements to all of their bases in the Syrian al-Jazeera region and were reportedly set to establish a new base for them in the Yarubiya area in Hassakeh eastern countryside.

The US occupation continuously brings military and logistic reinforcements to the occupied area to reinforce its bases, as it deliberately, and in collusion with the SDF militia, turned many oilfields, governmental facilities, schools and clinics in the Syrian al-Jazeera region into military bases.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.