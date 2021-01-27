Suspected Russian Drone Strikes Hit Oil Smuggling Sites of Turkish-Backed Forces

A drone strike has hit the oil smuggling sites used by the Turkish-backed forces, with Russia suspected of being responsible writes Al-Masdar.

For the second time in a month, unknown drones struck the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed forces in the Aleppo countryside.

According to reports, the drones approached the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed forces in the town of Tarheen on Sunday evening.

The unknown drones, likely from the Russian Aerospace Forces, then unleashed a flurry of missiles on the oil smuggling sites, causing massive explosions inside the town.

While the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these strikes, it is believed that it was their drones that attacked these oil sites, as they have previously issued warnings about the smuggling of Syria’s natural resources.

