Syrian Insurance Company Gets a new Board of Directors

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous issued a decision to change the Syrian Insurance Company’s (SIC) board of directors.

According to the decision, the board will be chaired by the head of the Damascus branch of the Syrian Pharmacists Syndicate, Dr. Alia al-Assad, and the Director General of the company, Nizar Zayoud, as Vice President.

The board includes SIC associate, Abdulaziz Salibi, Dr. Ahmed al-Ali of the University of Damascus – Faculty of Economics, Dr. Hassan Ismail of the Higher Institute of Business Administration, Dr. Yasser Hassan of the Scientific Research Authority, Aziza Qalaa, Director of Health Insurance at SIC, Abdel Qader Nahas and Abdel Mohsen El Hassan, as employee representatives.

SIC is a governmental institution that monopolizes the insurance market in Syria.

